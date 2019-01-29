chasinglaurenb / Instagram

This 72-year-old CrossFitter Is Totally Inspiring

Lauren Bruzzone is a must-follow on Instagram for anyone into fitness.

chasinglaurenb / Instagram

Constantly hitting the gym and pushing your limits is a goal that isn't only physically tasking, but mentally challenging as well. However, if you watch Lauren Bruzzone's stunts on Instagram and don’t feel even a tiny kick of motivation, you just may be a career couch potato. On social media, you’ll see her performing plate get-ups, diamond pushups, and farmer’s carries. At 72 years old, she's pushing her limits during every gym outing, and her weapon of choice is CrossFit

In addition to keeping herself in killer shape, she’s also a beacon of motivation for others. Fitness enthusiasts of all ages can take inspiration from her dedication to hitting the iron.

She's gone viral for another crazy feat of strength that you can watch below:

 


 

 


This isn't the first time she's took the internet by storm, as posts from her gym's page (@chasingthemasters) or on trainer Wesley James' account (@mrjames_cpt) have garnered thousands of views in recent years.

We spoke with Bruzzone about her fitness routine, CrossFit, and her motivation.

Ballet to Buff

M&F: Were you always into fitness, or did this passion come later in life?

Lauren Bruzzone: I’ve always been into fitness. It started with ballet, then group classes, and now CrossFit.

Strong Women

How people generally react when they see you doing these amazing moves at the gym?

Strong women are the norm at Carozza Fitness. We inspire each other.

CrossFit Challenge

What about CrossFit drew you in?

CrossFit to me is a program that challenges my weaknesses daily. There is and will always be something to learn and get better at. Aside from that, the community within the walls is like no other, it's very easy to wake up for.

Working it Out

What are some of your favorite exercises?

Rope climbs are my favorite exercise. Not that I’m good at it, but it is easy to track how high I can get, which really helps and it was outside of my previous experience.

Daily Motivation

What motivates you to go to the gym each day?

I’m motivated by the people I get to workout with. Option “B” would be doing what most others my age are doing.

What Weakness?

How many days a week do you go to the gym, and what are your splits?

I go to the gym seven days a week for two hours. I do CrossFit every day and recently have been working on some weaknesses with a trainer.

Professor Bruzzone

What is your current profession?

I teach math at UConn.

Diets are Boring

Are you following any specific diet?

My diet is very clean and boring. However, I do like my white wine.

Never Give Up

What advice would you give to a fitness novice in need of motivation?

Well, my motto has always been never give up. So I would say to them set some short and long-term goals and never give up working toward them.

