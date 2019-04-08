8 Impressive Celebrity Keto Transformations

Tim Tebow

From the NFL to the MLB, Tim Tebow has done it all. The esteemed athlete is no stranger to physical fitness and a healthy diet, and since 2017 Tebow has been an outspoken supporter of the ketogenic diet. In a 2017 feature in GQ, Tebow describes why he chose the keto diet: “For me it's more than just trying to stay in shape for sports, it's a way of life, of trying to be healthy. Also, when so many of our next generation kids are just having sugar and carbs all the time, well, can we moderate that just a little bit?”

Tebow's favorite food on the keto diet: avocados. This man can’t get enough of the green stuff. He puts them in smoothies, and even eats avocado ice cream. There isn’t anything an avocado can’t do, according to Tebow. He estimates that he eats around four avocados a day, which might not seem that extreme, but check out this tweet where he's eating guacamole straight from the jar if you're still unsure of how much this man really loves avocados.