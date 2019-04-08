@halleberry / @vinnyguadagnino / @vanesshudgens / Instagram
News
8 Impressive Celebrity Keto Transformations
These celebrities have gone through some epic physical transformations over the years.
If there's one diet that has taken the world by storm in recent years, it's keto. The ketogenic diet has been around for some time now, but its massive spark in popularity has come from the many celebrities now endorsing the diet. Celebrity endorsements are one thing, but anyone who is serious about fitness wants to see results before they start making major dietary changes. Celebrities who’ve followed keto, such as Lebron James, Jenna Jameson, and Alicia Vikander, have shared some seriously epic transformations online that made everyone consider cutting out the carbs.
Here are eight celebrities who have totally transformed their body on keto.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8