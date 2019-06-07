Angelica Enberg Might Be the Most Shredded Woman on Instagram

Generally in the bodybuilding community, there's a tendency to look to the men for the title of “most shredded,” but anyone who really follows the sport knows that's far from the truth. Case in point: Angelica Enberg, a new face on the bodybuilding scene with a physique that has legendary potential. If you check out her Instagram, you can watch her punishing the weights, practicing her poses, or just hanging around, looking godly.

According to sources, Enberg placed third in her first competition at the Norway Open back in 2014. She moved to the U.S. in 2015, so there’s a solid chance that she will be taking off in the near future.

Check out her Instagram below to see some of her most awe-inspiring posts.