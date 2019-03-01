Arnold Classic 2019 Bodybuilders Share Their Favorite Cheat Meals, Workouts, Tips, and Olympia Memories

This weekend's Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition is one of the biggest shows of the year, and at last night's meet and greet with the athletes, the sport's stars gathered to converse with fans, reminisce about their careers, and talk shop with fellow gym-goers. With untold combined years of bodybuilding wisdom and anecdotes under one roof, we just had to talk to some of our favorite competitors before the show this weekend.

Whether they were there to actually compete or just wanted to attend the Arnold as fans themselves, these nine bodybuilders took a moment to share some workout tips, their favorite Olympia memories, and more.