Arnold Classic 2019 Bodybuilders Share Their Favorite Cheat Meals, Workouts, Tips, and Olympia Memories

We put some of the biggest names in bodybuilding on the spot to get their take on a number of subjects (and actually heard one of them say "biceps are boring.") Blasphemy!

This weekend's Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition is one of the biggest shows of the year, and at last night's meet and greet with the athletes, the sport's stars gathered to converse with fans, reminisce about their careers, and talk shop with fellow gym-goers. With untold combined years of bodybuilding wisdom and anecdotes under one roof, we just had to talk to some of our favorite competitors before the show this weekend.

Whether they were there to actually compete or just wanted to attend the Arnold as fans themselves, these nine bodybuilders took a moment to share some workout tips, their favorite Olympia memories, and more.

Shawn Rhoden, 2018 Mr. Olympia

Favorite Olympia Memory: “Being on stage with Jay Cutler.”

Favorite Cheat Meal: “Any and Everything.”

Best Biceps Move: “I’d say preacher curl. Do it slow and controlled.”

Cydney Gillon, 2X Olympia Figure Champ

Favorite Olympia Memory: “I’d say my first Olympia win in 2017. It was special because it was my first, but it was also special because of the places I got that entire season. There have been a lot of toss ups between Candice Lewis Carter and Latorya Watts, so that was the first time I beat both of them. To me, that was a testament to where I can go with my career and what I’ve accomplished. I was really proud of that moment.”

Best Biceps Move: “None. I just started training arms after six years. I don’t like them. Let’s go with leg extensions.”

Janet Layug, 2015 Arnold Classic Australia Bikini Champ

Favorite Olympia Memory: “It was at the Olympia, the FLEX Bikini Model Search. It was my first time stepping on stage, and I didn’t know what to expect. I felt so comfortable, and then backstage there were all of the pros and I found it so inspiring. That was an incredible moment for me.”

Favorite Cheat Meal: “I can never go wrong with chicken wings. I’ve already Yelped everything. I love chicken wings and they never fail me. After that, anything cheesy and salty and savory...carby.”

Best Biceps Move: “To me, biceps are boring. There’s not a lot of variations you can do, so it’s hard to mix it up. I’d say, to better tone your muscle and enhance the shape, go for higher reps, like 15 to 20 reps or more. Ten pounds may not seem like a lot, but it’ll burn after a while.”

Roelly Winklaar, 2018 Arnold Classic Australia Champ

Favorite Olympia Memory: “My best memory is winning the People’s Champ award.”

Best Biceps Move: “I feel that dumbbell curls are best, but holding it at the top for two seconds.”

Akim Williams, Runner-Up Toronto Pro

Favorite Olympia Memory: “Having a conversation with Cedric McMillan backstage. He told me that it was going to be a hardfought journey, but it’s worth it.”

Favorite Cheat Meal: “I have a few photo shoots, so I’ll probably just have an English muffin.”

Best Biceps Move: “Single-arm biceps curl. But do them slow and controlled, using moderate weight. You need to have that mind-muscle connection.”

Josh Lenartowicz, Top-10 Finishes Mr, Olympia 2016, 2017

Favorite Olympia Memory: “It would have to be actually being backstage with my wife and my best friend. I’ve been training hard for 10 years, so to be backstage with them was surreal — it was a magical moment.”

Favorite Cheat Meal: “Normally I’d have like chocolate and French fries. I’m in love with bodybuilding again. I fell in out of love with it, but I’m competing in Australia in two weeks and Brazil three weeks after that.”

Best Biceps Move: “I would have to say a cable straight-bar curl. And my tip would be to not use your shoulders during the movement, just focus on elbow flexion.”

Steve Kuclo, 2014 Arnold Classic South America

Favorite Olympia Memory: “Meeting my wife. I met her in 2014 at the Meet the Olympians event. We first locked eyes and it was the beginning of a fairytale.”

Best Biceps Move: “I use the cable crossover machine, keeping the handles set low. I find that my shoulders take over a lot of movements, so I’m able to take them out, retract my scapula, and really squeeze my biceps.”

Victor Martinez, 2007 Arnold Classic Champ

Favorite Olympia Memory: “In 2007 When Ronnie Coleman told me backstage, ‘Victor, you’ve got this, man!’ I said, ‘Ronnie don’t say anything until I have in my hands.”

Favorite Cheat Meal: “Any and Everything.”

Best Biceps Move: “Barbell curls--close, wide, medium grip. Don’t let them get boring.

Catching up with @brandon__curry at the #arnoldclassic

Brandon Curry, 2017 Arnold Classic Australia Champ

Best Biceps Move: “Incline curls on the bench, and it’s all about being smooth and methodical. If you’re just pumping out reps real quick, then you’re wasting your time.”

