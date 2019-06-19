10 of Calum Von Moger's Most Shredded Instagram Posts

If you haven’t heard of Calum Von Moger, you will soon. The 28-year-old Australian bodybuilder has been taking the Internet by storm with his shredded Instagram posts, workout videos, and adorable puppy.

In 2018, Von Moger had a supporting role in the Joe Weider biopic Bigger as young Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah, you read that right, this guy got the honor of playing young Arnold.

With over two million followers on Instagram, it's safe to say he's made it to the influencer big leagues. Here are some of his top posts.