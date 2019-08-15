@cbum/Instagram

Classic Physique Star Chris Bumstead’s 10 Best Instagram Posts

The Canadian sensation is making social media more muscular.

@cbum/Instagram

Chris Bumstead isn’t just one of the most popular athletes in the IFBB Pro League Classic Physique division. The 24-year-old powerhouse has amassed more than 835,000 Instagram followers and become a fan favorite in the league as a whole since going pro in 2016. He’s twice finished as the runner-up to reigning Olympia champion Breon Ansley, but his fast rise to super-stardom is second to none.

Even though he dealt with medical issues earlier in the year, he’s back in the gym now and planning on claiming the title’s that eluded him twice. By the looks of what he's shared on Instagram, he’s bigger and stronger than he’s ever been. Check out the posts that he's shared with his over 830,000 followers and see what the hype is all about. 

1 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Let’s start with some posing as Bumstead checks in on his progress. Don’t just pay attention to the upper body—those calves are on point, too.

2 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Notice he isn’t trying to move weight. He’s focusing on working the biceps while doing these EZ-Bar curls. This is one reason why his arms are so well-developed.

3 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Clearly, Bumstead takes leg day seriously. How many people do you know that can work five wheels a side on squats?

4 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Ab check. And yes, that is a vacuum pose he hit. We think he's good to go.

5 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Who says you can’t be muscular and athletic? C-Bum has hops! 

6 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Whether it’s Monday or any other day that ends in “y”, chest day matters. The Canadian does flat bench because it works for him.

7 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

Bodybuilding is about balance as well as size. Single leg extensions are a great way to work the quads on each side individually.

8 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

He’s not a powerlifter, but clearly believes in the power of the big three lifts. Deadlifts are a part of Bumstead’s plan.

9 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

You know what's under that shirt without having to see it. You can visualize what that back looks like while he’s doing these lat pulldowns. 

10 of 10
@cbum/Instagram

We believe this says it all. He wants that No. 1 spot and is working hard to get it!

