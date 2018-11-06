Conor McGregor Goes on Expletive-Laden Rant Over the Mayweather/Nasukawa Fight

Yesterday, Floyd Mayweather announced his plans to fight undefeated Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa on December 31 in Japan. Naturally, the internet had a lot of things to say, but Conor McGregor took to Instagram to tell us all how he really feels about the fight, comparing the whole thing to a Rush Hour movie and taking some shots at Floyd's tracksuit. The Rush Hour part of the rant has some obvious racial overtones, which has earned McGregor heat online.

McGregor lost to Mayweather in a 10th-round knockout during their fight in August 2017, which was Mayweather’s last fight to date. This is also coming on the heels of McGregor’s most recent loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October, so maybe that’s why Mystic Mac is not holding back with his choice of words. Check out his colorful commentary below.

To his credit, Nasukawa was quick to respond on Twitter, assuring McGregor that he would avenge his loss and that he is, in fact, "not Jackie Chan." This whole thing is going to get a lot more ludicrous before it's over.