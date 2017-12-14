Floyd Mayweather Jr. Hints at Billion-dollar Payday With UFC

The upcoming Ridley Scott movie All The Money in the World may not be about Floyd Mayweather Jr., but according to the amount of scratch he claims he could make with the UFC, it very well could be.

After dismantling Conor McGregor in their superfight matchup in the desert in late August, and announcing his retirement from boxing, Mayweather has hinted at the possibility of making a "three- or four-fight deal" with the UFC for $1 billion—that's billion with a B.

In a live video stream aired on FightHype.com, the already super-rich boxing champion colorfully intimated that he could stockpile a considerable chunk of change—with a 10-figure payday possibly in the cards—if he made the shift over to the UFC. Here's what Mayweather had to say about making the switch.

"You already know I'm a money-getting motherf**ker,” said the boxing legend. “I'm Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back to the UFC. If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, and you motherf**kers love me, and I love you motherf**kers."

Not one to pull any punches, the confident prize fighter had a few more choice words to share with his many followers. Check out the video below for the complete rant.

Most in the know would write this off as a pipe dream, but as we've learned from the past when it comes to outlandish exhibitions in the ring or Octagon, never say never. If there's big money to be made, the door is never fully closed.

Even if the payment logistics could be achieved, there's the question of how the 40-year-old boxer would fare in a completely different sport against polished MMA fighters. Skilled as he may be with his hands, while on his feet it's a whole different ballgame inside the cage. And there just may not be enough money in the world for Mayweather to risk the damage to his body and reputation.