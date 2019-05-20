Chris Nicoll

Juan 'Diesel' Morel - Open Bodybuilding - 2019 New York Pro

Diesel's hot streak continues as he approaches this year's Olympia.

Juan Morel is officially one of the favorites for this year’s Mr. Olympia competition after his victory at the 2019 New York Pro this past weekend. Morel’s recent hot streak continues as he already won the 2019 Arnold Classic South America bodybuilding competition earlier this year. After his victory, he took a moment to reflect on the competition and share his thoughts on how he’ll be approaching Olympia. 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is definitely my best combo of fullness and conditioning. Really loved the look I brought to the 2019 New York Pro. And really happy that I made a weak bodypart like my legs a good bodypart which now matches my body. Next 17 weeks I will make them better so they can be a strong bodypart and stand out even more. Excited for this Olympia prep. What I will do now is take about 8 weeks of offseason training and eating and start my diet 9 weeks out. Let’s make these gain. #teamdiesel #nowitsaparty #ifbbprofessionalleague #teamnowaist #vacuumpose @apollonnutrition @flex_magazine @mrolympiallc @ifbb_pro_league @cjselitesuits @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @bevsgym @npc_northeast @cardilloweightbelts @liquidsunrayz @liftsportsgear Photo credit to: @rosariozinnanti

