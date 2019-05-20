Juan 'Diesel' Morel - Open Bodybuilding - 2019 New York Pro

This is definitely my best combo of fullness and conditioning. Really loved the look I brought to the 2019 New York Pro. And really happy that I made a weak bodypart like my legs a good bodypart which now matches my body. Next 17 weeks I will make them better so they can be a strong bodypart and stand out even more. Excited for this Olympia prep. What I will do now is take about 8 weeks of offseason training and eating and start my diet 9 weeks out. Let’s make these gain. #teamdiesel #nowitsaparty #ifbbprofessionalleague #teamnowaist #vacuumpose @apollonnutrition @flex_magazine @mrolympiallc @ifbb_pro_league @cjselitesuits @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @bevsgym @npc_northeast @cardilloweightbelts @liquidsunrayz @liftsportsgear Photo credit to: @rosariozinnanti

