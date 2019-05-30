14 Times Kai Greene’s Instagram Inspired You to Get off Your Ass and Train

Bodybuilder Kai Greene isn’t actively competing on the stage anymore, but judging by his Instagram, he still has one of the most impressive physiques in the world. If you take a brief scroll through his page, you’ll find plenty of posts showcasing the workouts that have helped him craft his incredible body. His physique is so massive and ripped that bodybuilding fans are constantly speculating that a comeback could be in the cards.

In addition to his workout videos and photos, he shares motivational words that range from training tips to lifestyle advice that extends way beyond the gym.

Although Greene is a prominent bodybuilder now, he first had to overcome a tough upbringing in a group home. He found solace at the 5th Avenue Gym in Brooklyn, New York, where he began to build his body and, more importantly, his confidence. The rest, as they say, is history.

Take a look through some of Greene's most impressive Instagram moments below.