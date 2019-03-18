Mark Wahlberg Invests in F45 Training

Australian fitness company and gym chain, F45 Training, just got backing from one of its biggest fans: Mark Wahlberg. Under the new strategic investment with Mark Wahlberg Investment Group and FOD Capital, the actor will have a minority stake in the company. Launched in 2012, F45 created an innovative approach to fitness, which merges three training styles, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training, into one group training experience. F45 founder and CEO Rob Deutsch and business partner, Adam Gilchrist, will continue to run the company as it expands its growth throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

“This is a monumental transaction for F45 Training," Deutsch said in a statement. "When we started the company, we knew we had something special and had bold plans to create a global fitness movement. The immense interest we were able to generate through this process proved the strength of the F45 platform, and we are excited to embark on this partnership with Mark Wahlberg and his team of investors." Deutsch added, "Mr. Wahlberg’s genuine passion for fitness, proven business acumen and shared vision for F45 Training made this an ideal fit for the company, and we are proud to welcome him into the F45 family."

To date, F45 Training has grown to more than 1,500 studios across 40 countries, including 570 (and growing) in the United States in 2018. “Together with my investors, we are excited to be working with F45 Training," Wahlberg said. "The founders of F45 Training have done an incredible job building a global brand, and with this partnership, we hope to continue disrupting the fitness industry." He continued, “The strength of F45 is that people of all fitness levels will find motivation and support in an F45 studio. We look forward to inspiring people all over the world to pursue their health and fitness goals by introducing them to F45.”