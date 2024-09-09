Before Vince McMahon’s sexual misconduct allegations forced him to resign from his position at WWE, the originator of pro wrestling’s most profitable company sat down with Netflix to begin work on a documentary on his life. While producers couldn’t have expected the twists and turns that the 79-year-old billionaire’s life would continue to take, the scandal has only served to further peak the publics interest in a man that rarely gives interviews. It’s not surprising then, that the trailer for Mr. McMahon has amassed more than 1.5 million viewers in the first 24-hours alone.

As announced by Netflix, Mr. McMahon will detail the rise and fall of the P.T. Barnum of pro wrestling, chronicling the controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the global wrestling juggernaut from a small, regional business into an entertainment powerhouse, to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation. The six-episode series promises to offer a “deep dive” into McMahon’s life, taken from more than 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself prior to his resignation, his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered the allegations. Filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will weigh in on Mr. McMahon

Some of the stars set to share their views on pro wrestling’s “evil genius” include Hulk Hogan, who in tandem with McMahon turned WWE into an international phenomenon with the rise of Hulkamania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. While those men have all become millionaires plying their trade in WWE, the documentary will chart the highs and lows of working for a man that famously barely slept and micro-managed every aspect of their performances in the ring.

McMahon has long been the subject of deep controversies during his career as a wrestling promoter. He’s been accused of covering up the alleged murder of Nancy Argentino by grappler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka in 1983 and for being a serial sexual predator. The latest lawsuit levied against the now retired wrestling promoter was actioned by former employee Janet Grant, who claims that she was abused and trafficked by her boss and his associates. Of course, how Netflix will conclude the series will be of much interest, since the streamer is set to get into the WWE business themselves with a $5 billion deal that will see pro wrestling’s biggest promotion becoming a staple for their 275 million plus subscribers.

WWE’s new owner, TKO, have made it clear that Vince McMahon no longer works for the company that he made such a success. For his part, Vince McMahon has denied any wrongdoing with Janet Grant and has vowed to “vigorously defend himself.” But one thing is certain: Mr. McMahon will be essential viewing when it arrives on September 25.

To subscribe to Netflix, click here!