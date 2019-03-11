Sylvester Stallone Admits ‘Rambo V’ Did Some Damage to His Body

Cane in hand, Sylvester Stallone posted an Instagram video from the gym saying that the rigorous training for the upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood really did a number on his body. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the gym, because I’ve been out there doing Rambo, which caused a lot of damage,” Stallone said. “So now I’ve got to fix things.”

The 72-year-old Italian Stallion is still pumping iron after all these years just to give us some movie gold. The latest film in the series since 2008’s Rambo, Last Blood hits theaters September 20 and follows an older John Rambo living a quieter life on his Arizona ranch before he goes on a mission to Mexico to rescue a group of girls kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring.

The actor recently said his run as Rocky Balboa is up. From the looks of his recent video, this may be the last we see of Rambo—or not. It sounds like Stallone still has some fight left in him.

“Coming back here, let’s face it, it’s not easy,” Stallone said in the video. “Who wouldn’t rather be in bed just relaxing a little bit? But listen. Life is like a movie. You got to star in your own feature. And if you want to play the lead, you got to get out there and go after it. See you soon, and keep pumping.”