Taco Bell Breaks Through Its Border With Healthier Food

Most wouldn't think the home of Cheesy Gorditas, the Chalupa Supreme, and the 7-Layer Burrito is the healthier fast food option, but for Taco Bell, a health-conscious menu drives their brand. Throughout the past decade, the chain has continuously enhanced its menu with fresher, higher-quality ingredients and calorie-conscious, go-to meal options for its 40-plus million weekly customers.

The key ingredient to Taco Bell’s transformation has been its first dietitian, Missy Schaaphok, who joined the company's general product development team in 2011. Soon after, she shifted her role in a new direction, overseeing its food nutrition, becoming Taco Bell’s in-house RD in 2012. Today, she heads Taco Bell's Global Nutrition and Sustainability division.

“I had no idea what I was asking for or what that meant or what leading nutrition at a fast food company looked like, but I would say it's been a very humbling experience, and I'm very excited where I'm at today,” Schaaphok told us. “My role has continued to evolve and change over time. I'm still in product development and work on the food innovation team, but now I have a team.”

Scaaphok now has a food innovation team of 60, including a second dietitian that works closely with her in overseeing the menu’s nutritional content and sustainability.