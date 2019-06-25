Trifecta Scores 5-Year Title Sponsorship of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

JUNE 25, 2019, SACRAMENTO – Trifecta, the nation’s largest organic meal delivery service, announced today that it has been named Title Sponsor of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend. As part of a significant, long-term commitment, Trifecta has secured Title Sponsorship rights to the American Media-owned fitness industry showcase event for the next five years.

Now in its 55th year, Olympia Weekend welcomes more than 70,000 serious fitness enthusiasts to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its Fitness & Performance Expo. Held in conjunction with the prestigious Mr. Olympia contest, staged at the Orleans Arena, the event stands tall as the most coveted title in the world of professional physique competition.

“Our commitment to expanding our reach across the entire healthy living community is what led us to Trifecta,” explains Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon. “Meal delivery has become a true game-changer throughout the fitness industry. Trifecta’s service, food quality, and leadership have helped them climb to the top of their category.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to join forces with the world’s most influential fitness event as its title sponsor.” Trifecta CEO Greg Connolly adds, “Legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger made their name via the Olympia, and it is to this day the world’s greatest showcase of training and diet hands down. Trifecta is the perfect fit as a title sponsor, providing the highest-level meal delivery and nutrition program on the planet that has helped sitting champions like Shawn Rhoden rise to the top of the sport. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

In addition to its high visibility throughout Olympia Weekend, Trifecta will reach additional audiences by way of American Media’s newsstand and digital media properties, with an audience reach of more than 120 million.

Eliminating shopping, cooking and cleaning, Trifecta’s food uses organic produce that is never frozen and wild caught, grass-fed proteins. Additionally, Trifecta offers an A La Carte section that allows consumers the flexibility to design their own healthy meals based on their macronutrient needs. All food items and fully cooked meals arrive in a refrigerated case, are vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta also ships directly to consumers’ doors in all 50 states.

Recently, Trifecta became the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and the Web.com Tour. Prior to this, Trifecta became the UFC’s first-ever Official Meal Delivery Partner in 2018. Creating a new sponsorship category for the UFC, this was followed by the launch of their comprehensive nutritional support program in 2019 called Trifecta Fight Prep. Trifecta is also a Title Sponsor of Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games.

Along with current Olympia champions such as Angelica Teixeira, Shawn Rhoden, Breon Ansley and former four-time Champion Jay Cutler, Trifecta has fed many athletes and celebrities such as PGA TOUR players Scott Stallings and Camilo Villegas, “Fittest Man on Earth” Rich Froning, actor Liam Hemsworth, Wonder Woman/Justice League actor and CrossFit star Brooke Ence, Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson, and UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt along with more than 200 additional NFL players, celebrities and celebrity athletes.

To learn more about Olympia Weekend visit MrOlympia.com. For more information on Trifecta’s Meal Delivery plans, visit TrifectaNutrition.com.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation’s largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission – to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers’ doors in all 50 states, Trifecta’s food is the highest quality in the industry and uses 100% USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild Caught/Grass Fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone’s needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal and an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour, is a Title Sponsor of Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app “Trifecta – Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking” is the first all-in-one solution for people track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta’s food database 5+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at www.trifectanutrition.com/app and follow them at facebook.com/trifecta meals, @trifectasystem on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.