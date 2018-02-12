Watch: John Cena Quietly Crushes Monster 240kg Squat on Legs Day

There's no shortage of good places to find some inspiration to get in a killer workout today. Few better, however, than John Cena's Twitter account.

So on this #MotivationMonday, get pumped for your upcoming session with the iron with "The Prototype's" post from a recent legs workout.

Aside from the visual display of strength and determination, Cena also offers a few words of encouragement that all lifters should heed: Give your best each day and, of course, never give up.

And this isn't just a case of a celebrity trying out a new hashtag to gain more followers—it's something the actor, WWE superstar, and dedicated gym rat strongly believes. Cena credits much of his his success to perseverance, and often backs it up with demonstrations like these: