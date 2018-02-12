Watch: John Cena Quietly Crushes Monster 240kg Squat on Legs Day

There's no shortage of good places to find some inspiration to get in a killer workout today. Few better, however, than John Cena's Twitter account.
So on this #MotivationMonday, get pumped for your upcoming session with the iron with "The Prototype's" post from a recent legs workout.
Not the best I’ve ever done, but certainly the best I’ll do today! #NeverGiveUp @HardNocksSouth #SquatSaturday 240kg pic.twitter.com/fBXCAL0pgB
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 10, 2018
Aside from the visual display of strength and determination, Cena also offers a few words of encouragement that all lifters should heed: Give your best each day and, of course, never give up.
And this isn't just a case of a celebrity trying out a new hashtag to gain more followers—it's something the actor, WWE superstar, and dedicated gym rat strongly believes. Cena credits much of his his success to perseverance, and often backs it up with demonstrations like these:
Life is never perfect. Embrace the lows, enjoy the highs, and always do your best to move forward and be stronger in spirit, mind, and body #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/DPDq2tvAkN
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 20, 2018
Stay hungry, no matter the time. Stay driven, no matter the place. Stay youthful, no matter the experience. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/BShx4cEmly
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 25, 2017
To all who question passion and commitment, time to remind you..I'm far from done #RAW #SDLive @WWE #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/G1QbmK8hQw
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 3, 2017