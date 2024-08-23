Even four years after his and his daughter Gianna’s tragic passing, Kobe Bryant is still revered throughout the world. From the first time he set foot on a basketball court in front of a camera, the “Black Mamba” revered the spotlight and was ambitious to face the best competition and take on the toughest challengers. Many sports fans consider him the closest thing they have seen to Michael Jordan, who himself called Bryant his “little brother.”

Bryant would have turned 46 years old on Aug. 23, 2024, and he is as relevant today as he was when he walked off the court for the last time in 2016 after dropping 60 points on the Utah Jazz. Part of his legacy was his mindset, which can only be expressed in his own words. Here are ten of his most memorable quotes to help inspire and motivate you if you need a dose of “Mamba Mentality.”

”Trust me, setting things up right from the beginning will avoid a ton of tears and heartache,” Kobe wrote in a Players Tribune piece titled “Letters to My Younger Self,” in 2016.

This can be applied to the court, bodybuilding stage, or any other aspect of life. Taking the time to do it right the first time saves a lot of aggravation for later. Bryant followed this principle in every game as well as his business ventures.

“Job’s not finished.”

The Lakers had just won the second game of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic, and Bryant was taking questions from the media. One reporter asked him if he was not happy about their position. With a straight face and no nonsense, Bryant immediately answered in classic Mamba fashion. The Lakers went on to finish the job sweep the Magic, and Bryant took home his first NBA Finals MVP award.

“Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

What separates the best from the rest is how they face adversity. Bryant had a deep belief that adversity would be a terrible thing to waste. Applying this quote during your hard times could propel you forward and experience a more positive outcome.

“Leave no stone unturned, get better every day, and if I live that way, then over time, you know, I’d have something that was beautiful.”

Bryant was ready and willing to share the secrets to his success because they really weren’t secrets at all. As talented and gifted as he was, his work ethic was what helped him achieve his highest form of greatness.

“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.”

The highlight reels are always filled with the best moments, but Bryant was no stranger to failure. He once had five airballs against the Jazz in 1997. Instead of sulking in the failure, he used it as fuel to seek redemption. Bryant immediately went to a high school gym and went back to work on his shot so he wouldn’t repeat that history. The next time the Lakers played the Jazz, Bryant scored 23 points and put on a highlight show as the Lakers won.

”We can always kind of be average and do what’s normal. I’m not in this to do what’s normal.”

Whether it was winning NBA championships, gold medals, or even an Oscar, Bryant went into any endeavor to be the best he could be. In his mind, that meant being the best, period.

”Winning takes precedence over all. There’s no gray area. No almosts.”

As with any team sport, winning is what matters most in the NBA. Bryant could easily drop 40, 50, 60, or even 81 points in a game. What mattered most to him was winning. So, if that meant he had to get 15 rebounds or dish out assists instead, he did it. The W was the end goal every time.

“I’m running right through Pau’s f****** chest!”

Bryant was on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, and their job was not complicated – bring the gold back to America. The 2004 team had to settle for bronze, and the NBA’s top stars united to seek redemption. Bryant told his Olympic teammates that he was going to set the tone by running right through Spain’s Pau Gasol, his Lakers teammate, and knocking him to the ground. This act of competitiveness flowed through the rest of the American team, and they executed by dominating the world stage in Beijing, China.

“We’re up here because of 4 AM, because of two-a-days or five-a-days. We’re up here because we had a dream and let nothing stand in our way.”

In 2016, Bryant was honored with the ESPY Icon Award alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning and soccer icon Abby Wambach. He shared this statement to pay homage to their younger selves who pursued their aspirations from an early age. If that early morning cardio or next meal prep feels a little harder, think of this one and get back to it.

You can think of this last quote as well because someone has to win or succeed in whatever it is you’re doing. It may as well be you.

“The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.”