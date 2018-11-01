Pro Tips

Becoming a Legend: Frank Zane's Upper Body Workout

To become a three-time Mr. Olympia champion, Frank Zane trained with a focus on symmetry.

by
Frank Zane
Duration 60-90 minutes
Exercises 16
Equipment Yes

Legendary bodybuilder Frank Zane approached bodybuilding with a meticulous precision that we don't see often today. While he "only" won the Mr. Olympia title three times (Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman hold the record with a whopping eight wins), Zane is still considered one of the best bodybuilders of all time, thanks to his laser focus on symmetry and proportion. Here, he shares one of the workouts he used to build his famous upper body. 

Frank Zane’s Training Split

Day 1 - Back, Biceps, Forearms, Abs
Day 2 - Abs, Thighs, Calves
Day 3 - Chest, Shoulders, Triceps, Abs
Day 4 - Off
Day 5 - Cycle Repeats

 

Frank Zane's Back, Biceps, Forearms, and Abs Workout

Exercise 1

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell row How to
Barbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

One-arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cable Row How to
Young Man Exercising At Rowing Machine In Gym thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Straight-Arm Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar, Straight Bar Attachment How to
Straight-Arm Pulldown thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Concentration Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

One-Arm Cable Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 10

Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 11

Reverse Barbell Curl You'll need: Barbell
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 12

Wrist Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 13A

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 13B

Leg Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 14A

Hanging Knee Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Knee Raise thumbnail
5 sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 14B

Russian Twist You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
5 sets
-- reps
-- rest
