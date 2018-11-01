Becoming a Legend: Frank Zane's Upper Body Workout

Legendary bodybuilder Frank Zane approached bodybuilding with a meticulous precision that we don't see often today. While he "only" won the Mr. Olympia title three times (Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman hold the record with a whopping eight wins), Zane is still considered one of the best bodybuilders of all time, thanks to his laser focus on symmetry and proportion. Here, he shares one of the workouts he used to build his famous upper body.

Frank Zane’s Training Split

Day 1 - Back, Biceps, Forearms, Abs

Day 2 - Abs, Thighs, Calves

Day 3 - Chest, Shoulders, Triceps, Abs

Day 4 - Off

Day 5 - Cycle Repeats