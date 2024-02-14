Along with his brother, Nisse, German born Kalle Sauerland is the originator of the World Boxing Super Series and the man behind Misfits Boxing; the brand that puts your favorite (or most hated) stars of reality TV and social media inside the squared circle. A former fighter himself, Kalle comes from a boxing family and the events that these brothers unleash on the world come under their Wasserman Boxing banner. As you can imagine, life as a boxing promoter means long hours, many miles travelled, and a phone that never stops ringing. But fortunately, Kalle Sauerland has a morning routine that prepares him for the insanity that each working day brings.

As the sons of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee, Wilfred Sauerland, Kalle and his brother Nisse grew up around an iconic boxing promoter, even going so far as putting the gloves on themselves to try their hand at the noble sport. While Nisse had some success, Kalle explains that the most significant thing that he ever picked up from his athletic career was a catalog of injuries. “I was crap,” jokes Kalle. “I had my nose broken six times. I’ve had three nose (correcting) jobs. I still have massive sinus problems. I’ve had a front tooth knocked-out, I had to have a (tooth) implant when I was nineteen. I broke my wrist in four places, I’ve still got a plate in there today … so I’m a bit like Robocop like that .. my brother was actually quite good. He had a few amateur fights and did very well.”

Kalle’s hopes of KO’ing opponents may be over, but he is still very much the “Orchestrator of Controlled Violence”; wrangling and promoting some of the biggest egos on the plant. Fortunately, the 46-year-old has a morning routine that prepares him for the mayhem that each days promises to unleash.

Kalle Sauerland Hits the Gym Before the Office

Last year, the boxing supremo promoted twenty-seven events, meaning that he was away from home for twenty-seven weeks. Sauerland explains that he often chooses a hotel based on the gym that it offers, but at times relishes the challenge of getting a full body workout in even the most limited of workout spaces. Whether he’s on the road at home, Sauerland likes to start each day by getting his sweat on. “I train every day,” says the fighting fit 46-year-old who likes to wake up early to hit the weights. “I guess the average day for me is a 5.30 am start, with a 6’o’clock session.”

Still, the promoter understands that as we mature, those niggling injuries tend to stay with us that little bit longer. As such Sauerland likes to workout in phases depending on how his body is feeling. “So, I’ll go through a powerlifting phase,” explains the Orchestrator of Controlled Violence. “That will last for four weeks if my love affair for lifting lasts four weeks. I might go from that (phase) into high volume sets, Arnold style. At 46, I’m not going to go and compete. Let’s keep it realistic. I want to feel good before I look good, because if I feel good I generally look good… in my eyes (laughs), but it’s really about having fun. Now it’s about maintenance, but it’s mostly about staying in love with gyms and lifting weights.”

Kalle Sauerland respects Anyone that steps into the boxing ring

With his own love of training, and experiences of stepping inside the squared circle, Sauerland appreciates that being a high-level boxing promoter requires him to work with some of the biggest egos on the planet and this includes traditionally trained boxers along with upstarts from the worlds of reality television and social media. He understands that there is some criticism for how the Misfits boxing brand has allowed the likes of KSI or Jake and Logan Paul to seemingly bypass years of small-time fights to head straight under the spotlight of pay-per-view television, but as a boxing promoter, his only goal is to put on a fight that sells. “You’ve got to give it to people who are prepared to go and get punched,” says Sauerland. “And, by the way, most fights are like pro fights with 10oz gloves … there’s only you, the ref, and the opponent in that ring. Guys like KSI; he trains on a level with a pro. In fact, probably more dedication than some of the heavyweights who like to skip a session here or there.”

Kalle Sauerland’s Morning Smoothie Packs a Punch

Sauerland reflects that his first experiences of workout shakes began when he consumed up to ten high calorie weight gainer shakes in a day. As a young and lean boxer, he wanted to put mass on without giving it too much thought. Now the boxing boss understands that training and recovery requires quality nutrition, he’s devised his own bespoke smoothie to help him tackle the day ahead—albeit using the eyeball measuring method to add ingredients to his daily blend. While they may not always be consistent each day, the ingredients remain the same:

Whey Protein Powder: Whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids. It is easily digestible and can help support muscle growth and repair. Protein can also help you feel full and satisfied, which can aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake or unhealthy snacks.

Oats: Oats provide complex carbohydrates, offering a steady release of energy and helping to maintain blood sugar levels throughout the day. Oats are also a great source of soluble fiber, promoting digestive health and helping with satiety.

Peanut Butter: Peanut butter contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that are heart-healthy, while also contributing additional protein to the smoothie.

Berries: Berries are rich in antioxidants, so they can help protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals. They also contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, contributing to the immune system, tissue repair, and overall health.

Spinach: Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green, providing vitamins and minerals such as iron and calcium, in addition to antioxidants. Spinach also adds further fiber to the smoothie, aiding digestion and contributing to the feeling of fullness.

Coconut Water: Coconut water is naturally electrolyte-rich, aiding with hydration and replenishing those electrolytes that are lost through workingout, stress, and sweating. Coconut water is also a low-calorie option compared to many commercial fruit juices and sports drinks that offer electrolytes.

