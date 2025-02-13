Weight-loss medications such as Ozempic have proven to significantly drop fat in patients, but experts have also warned of the accompanying muscle and bone loss that goes with these kinds of treatments. Now, a new drug, bimagrumab, has shown promise when it comes to burning fat while building muscle, and experts are excited. Should you be excited too?

A study undertaken at Aarhus University in Denmark appears to have found that bimagrumab can maintain muscle mass while freeing us of unwanted fat. This is not just important for the silhouette we cut in front of the mirror, but it also has positive implications for avoiding serious conditions such as osteoporosis.

What is Bimagrumab?

Bimagrumab was originally created in the early 2000’s by Novartis, to treat muscle wasting and weakness. A 2021 study deemed the drug safe and effective for treating obesity, but this most recent report, conducted in January, 2025, and using mice as test subjects found the treatment “caused a significant increase in both skeletal muscle mass and bone parameters…” So, not only does bimagrumab add muscle but the study suggests it can apparently strengthen bone too.

“We are the first to study how certain drugs affect bones, and the results show that bimagrumab can increase the amount of bone tissue while building muscle mass, and this could be very important for the many people currently taking weight loss medication,” explained the study authors; PhD student Frederik Duch Bromer and postdoc Andreas Lodberg from the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, in a press release.

Is Bimagrumab the Future of Healthy Body Composition?

Experts say that it is estimated that two billion people around the world will be categorized as overweight by 2035, but weight loss medications have historically been associated with muscle wastage and brittle bones. The experts say this new work shows bimagrumab doesn’t just counteract the breakdown of bone and muscle tissue, it actively boosts them too. Still, as with any emerging drug, more work needs to be done before it is ready for use in this area.

“Our study shows that bimagrumab has a positive effect in many areas, but we also have indications that the drug may have other side effects, and we’ll now investigate this further to get a clearer picture of the implications of using the drug for patients,” concluded Bromer and Lodberg.

It is always great to hear that medical breakthroughs may offer increased quality of life for those who suffer with obesity, but perhaps now is a great time for a gentle reminder that there is already a tried and tested approach to losing weight while building muscle, and it’s called being active. With small steps leading to big wins, don’t wait on the next wonder drug if you are mobile enough to make a change today.