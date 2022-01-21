It was an eventful week in fitness, and in this roundup, Muscle & Fitness shares what can be considered some of the hottest and most impactful stories in the world of health and wellness over the past few days.

Check them out:

Joe Mackey Wows with an 800-Pound Deadlift on Instagram

On Saturday, Jan. 15, pro bodybuilder Joe Mackey posted a jaw-dropping clip displaying some seriously insane strength. The IFBB Pro League Open competitor loaded his barbell and deadlifted a massive 800 pounds, for an astonishing 3 reps. Incredibly, the bar seemed more strained than the man from Texas did, with the 37-year-old taking to Instagram to share news of the lift made the week before.

“Just 800 lbs for 3 reps tonight. Nothing too crazy,” said Mackey. “Last week was a light week so I was expecting a larger number this week with my program since I pulled 840 pounds 2 weeks ago. “Once I saw the workout today was only 800 pounds, Honestly speaking, I was not and didn’t have to get in the zone with this pull. “I’ve done 800 so many times and the plan only called for 2 reps. I’ve done 800 for 2 before so I figured I’d go ahead and do an extra rep. Sticking with the plan +1 with @jailhousestrong “I know the big number is coming and I’m ready. I’m laughing at my workout partner @john.combs.169 telling me stop after the second rep because I told him I was only going to do 2”

With the current official world record deadlift standing at 1,105 pounds, Mackey’s progress has him edging ever closer to that big number.

Oral CBD is Shown to Possibly Prevent COVID-19 Infection

On Thursday, Jan.20, CBD oil, a supplement that is popular for pain relief, and is used by many bodybuilders who say that it helps to alleviate DOMS, was once again associated with the blocking of Covid-19 infection. This week, cannabidiol was shown in a major peer reviewed study to provide significant protection against contracting and spreading the disease.

In a survey of more than 1,000 people, those that took 100 milligrams-per-milliliter doses of CBD oil were less likely to test positive for the virus than those who did not. On top of this, it is hoped that CBD consumers are more likely to kick the virus to the curb quicker because its metabolite; 7-OH-CDB, is thought to block SARS-CoV-2 infection both at early and later stages of infection.

The authors of the report are keen to point out that while CBD does appear to offer protection against COVID-19, it should not be thought of as a substitute for the vaccine. While more work needs to be done to figure out the correct dosage of CBD for fighting Coronavirus, this latest study is one of many that suggest a tangible link between cannabidiol and the blocking of Covid-19. Speaking to Motherboard – Vice about these encouraging findings, and the work yet to do on this subject, study Author Dr. Marsha Rosner said: “We think it has a potential, both to be a preventative—so for instance, you can imagine that I’m going traveling and CBD is something that, if we can make the right product accessible, it should be widely available, it should be something people could anticipate needing. Or you go and get tested and immediately start taking it. The hope is that it would prevent more serious disease, but we don’t know yet. And we would need a clinical trial.”

Brianna Joye Launches New Fitness App

Also this week, TikTok superstar Brianna Joye launched her “new interactive and immersive fitness app designed to motivate your self-empowered fitness journey.”

Fans of Joye, including her 1.2 million TikTok followers, can access on-demand workouts that have been constructed for every fitness level, while also including holistic health and wellness content such as nutrition and meal plans. There’s even a feature to interact with Jolie herself.

“Working out has been my saving grace through everything,” Joye says in a press release. “It’s so extremely helpful for both your body and your mind – something that’s extra important right now! I have worked hard to find the perfect platform for everyone, and I can’t wait for you to see it for yourself on my new BOLD by Brianna Joye app.” Perhaps staring at a screen can have health benefits after all!