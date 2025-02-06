Fitness enthusiasts have long known that vitamin D and omega 3 offer a myriad of health benefits, but a new study has looked at these nutrients’ potential to aid longevity, and it seems that you don’t have to take much to hold back the hands of time.

The Benefits of Taking Vitamin D and Omega 3

Omega 3 is essential for humans since it aids in the proper functioning of the brain, heart, and also with growth. Omega 3 can lower blood pressure and reduce joint inflammation, but while it has long been thought that omega 3 can play a part in slowing down the aging process, there has been little evidence to prove this in human beings.

As for vitamin D, your body produces this nutrient naturally from sunlight exposure or it can be topped up with supplements. It is essential for growth, bone development, and immunity amongst other things.

Scientists Used ‘Epigenetic Clocks’ to Observe Father Time

Epigenetic clocks aim to show the difference between a person’s biological age, and their actual chronological age by recording the modifications to our DNA that occur throughout our lives. The experts, led by Heike Bischoff-Ferrari, in collaboration with Steve Horvath, senior researcher at Altos Labs Cambridge (UK), investigated the effect of omega 3s and/or vitamin D in 777 healthy people over the age of 70 across a three-year DO HEALTH commissioned study. Some participants were also prescribed with 30 minutes strength training at home, performed three times per week.

How Much Vitamin D and Omega 3 Should You Take?

Apparently, 1 gram of omega 3 per day contributed to some significant results, slowing down a number of DNA age markers by up to 4 months regardless of age, gender, or body mass. When combined with 0.5g (2,000 IU) of vitamin D and strength training, these effects were supercharged say the scientists.

“This result extends our previous findings from (a previous) DO-HEALTH study, in which these three factors combined had the greatest impact on reducing the risk of cancer and preventing premature frailty over a three-year period, to slowing down the biological aging process,” said Bischoff-Ferrari.

The experts also found that those with a lower baseline of these nutrients enjoyed the biggest positive shift in their biological aging. In future studies, the scientists hope to test these results on the wider global population, as participants were mostly Swiss in this study, and want to see if personalized dosages would be more effective dependent on a person’s starting baseline. To get your own fix of vitamin D and omega 3, eat fatty fish like salmon and sardines, dairy products such as eggs, or for a vegan option you can opt for nuts or flax seeds.