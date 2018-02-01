Get the February 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness' on Newsstands Now

New Year's Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you should throw your fitness resolutions out the window. In this issue of Muscle & Fitness, you'll find everything you need to keep chugging along toward your latest fitness goals. From a width-building upper-body workout inspired by IFBB pro, social media sensation, and this month's cover star Sergi Constance to some Instagram tips that'll help you boost your own following, we've got the scoop on making it big on bodybuilding's latest platform: social media.

If you started the new year off on the right foot, that's great. But now it's time to start kicking it into high gear for beach season. Sure, it's a few months away, but there's no time like the present, so we've given you some turned-up torso tactics that'll enhance your current routine and help you develop the size, striations, and separation that'll turn heads come summer. And if you're looking for something a little more total-body, check out Six Weeks to Wide—the six-week, head-to-toe workout to gain size, strength, and symmetry akin to classic bodybuilders like Frank Zane and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The plan's high-volume workouts will get you shredded sans traditional cardio. But if your gym is still absolutely packed with aspiring jacked guys that sit on every machine texting for what feels like hours on end, you'll love our six-move, space-saving circuit that requires minimal equipment—just kettlebells and bands—and minimal space, yet works multiple muscle groups.

Protein shakes are probably already a staple in your muscle-building diet. But if you've been following up on your workouts with the same plain, boring protein shake since the beginning of time, we've got just the solution—seven tasty protein smoothie recipes that are a far cry from whatever you're currently guzzling post-sweat sesh. On top of that, you'll find plenty of other nutrition content that will save you time and facilitate those pre-summer gains.

You’ll find all this as well as our regular training and nutrition columns to get you bigger, leaner, stronger, and feeling your best.

The February issue also features a tribute to M&F's late VP and editorial director, Shawn Perine, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2017, at the age of 51 following a battle with lung cancer. A health and fitness fanatic from the age of 13, Perine never drank, smoked, or used drugs, and truly embodied the fit lifestyle that M&F strives to spread to the world. He became one of the most authoritative voices in fitness, and from the day of his diagnosis, the positivity and upbeat demeanor for which he was known never wavered. As Arnold himself put it: “Shawn Perine was not only a fantastic ambassador for the fitness crusade and a wonderful editor of Muscle & Fitness, he was a dear friend and a great man.”