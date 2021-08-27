Set realistic goals

You may have dreams of playing in the NFL, or sprinting to new world records, and you may have been a sporting legend in high school, but you should also be realistic about where you are at right now, at this very moment, when selecting a PT. If you are not realistic about your abilities in the “here and now,” you may need a reality check. Much like being honest with yourself, setting realistic goals will involve looking introspectively and identifying injuries and other limitations such as weight issues. The right coach is the one that can work with you from day one. “I personally have had to say no to a potential client before,” says Dorough, who is a Level 10 gymnast. “If a client falls outside of my area of expertise but expects to achieve super-fast results in the same field, we have to be realistic about the potential outcomes. I will always do my best for a client, but this could mean referring them to a PT that is more suitable to their current predicament, especially if the client has medical conditions that need specific attention.”

The perfect PT is one that will work with your current fitness levels, so be realistic about where you are at. Many personal trainers are able to accommodate clients of all levels, but don’t sell yourself as an elite athlete if you are not there yet, because you could be wasting time and money.