Cydney Gillon won her sixth consecutive Figure O title during the 2022 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas. Check out a list of the top 10:

  1. Cydney Gillon – $50,000
  2. Jessica Reyes Padilla – $20,000
  3. Lola Montez – $12,000
  4. Jossie Nathali Alarcon Becerra – $7,000
  5. Natalia Soltero – $6,000
  6. Nicole Zenobia Graham
  7. Stephanie Gibson
  8. Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz
  9. Ericka Morales MorganNadia Bradford
