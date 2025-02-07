The Menace Podcast host Dennis James was joined by regular panel members Milos Sarcev, Chris Cormier, and a special guest in the form of IFBB Pro Jack Eagles for Episode 217, and the conversation soon turned to the future of Classic Physique — in a world post CBum.

Jack Eagles is the UK’s youngest IFBB Pro and competes in the Classic Division, where he took first place at the NPC Worldwide European Championship in 2023. With classic kingpin Chris Bumstead seemingly retired, many observers are looking to figure out who will fill his spot. For his part, Eagles is looking to have a busy year, signing up to the Detroit Pro and FIBO in 2025. But could he be the next Bumstead?

Who Can Be the Next Chris Bumstead in Classic Physique?

“The last six years, it was all based off of Chris Bumstead,” said James. “Now, since Chris is gone, now it’s up to the judges to decide: where are we going with this?” James goes on to say that Wesley Vissers ticks his boxes when asked who now represents the classic era the best, but he and Sarcev also agree that it’s a difficult subject because the requirements of classic physique seem to be shifting. Chris Cormier also threw Logan Franklin into the mix and Matt Greggo was another pic for the future.

Eagles listed Bumstead as his favorite bodybuilder of all time, but could he one day step into his shoes as a dominant force in the division? Viewers had their thoughts. “I like the fact that they are giving the chance for an up and comer to make a name,” wrote one YouTuber. “It only takes once chance for someone to run with it.” Another commented: “Jack is the next star I think. He has one super physique and a marketable look.” Others disagreed. “A good physique with still a LONG ways to go,” wrote a less enthusiastic user. “DEF Not the next CBum. He will do good in amateur and regional shows though.” At just 22 years of age, Eagles has plenty of time to prove his doubters wrong.

To access the full episode, where Eagles talks about his bodybuilding journey so far, and the panel discuss this week’s industry news, click here!