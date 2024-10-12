Cydney Gillon has reigned supreme in the Figure Olympia division since 2017, consistently displaying an elite physique that has raised the bar for competitors worldwide.

At the Figure Olympia finals held at the Resorts World Hotel on October 11th, Gillon faced stiff competition from Padilla, the 2023 Masters Olympia winner, who pushed her to her limits. However, Gillon ultimately emerged victorious, with Padilla taking second place and Lola Montez securing the bronze medal.

This victory marked Gillon’s eighth consecutive Figure Olympia title, a remarkable achievement that puts her in the esteemed company of Olympia legends Ronnie Coleman and Lenda Murray, the only other athletes to have achieved eight wins on the Olympia stage.

​In a shocking post-competition announcement, Gillon revealed her decision to retire from bodybuilding, bringing an end to an illustrious career on a high note.​

