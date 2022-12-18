 

Francielle Mattos became the Olympia Wellness Division’s first-time two-time winner, defeating runner-up Isabelle Nunes and third-place finisher Angela Borges Friday evening at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

Here’s a list of the top 10

  1. Francielle Mattos
  2. Isabelle Nunes
  3. Angela Borges
  4. Kassandra Gillis
  5. Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana
  6. Giselle Machado
  7. Marissa Andrews
  8. Yarishna Ayala
  9. Leonida Ciobu
  10. Bruna Seredich
