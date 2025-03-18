Bodybuilders are forever told to enjoy the process, but those who partake in a competitor’s diet (and their families!) will know that along with the journey often comes gas and significant bloating caused by abdominal distension. Fortunately, bodybuilder John Jewett has shared some of his food swaps to appease our stomachs.

“Some bodybuilding staples are filling, but if you stay distended all offseason, it can lead to less waist control and gradual stretching of the abdomen over time,” explained the IFBB Pro in a recent post for his Instagram followers. Abdominal distension is the cause of an overly swollen outward appearance and often occurs as a result of gas or digestive contents.

“This recommendation is not around actual gut dysbiosis (bacterial balance) and GI issues, as food elimination is not a long term strategy to fix an issue, but more just the concept of controlling food volume when in the offseason,” explained the exercise science and nutrition academic. Jewett was a record-breaking powerlifter before switching to bodybuilding, where he has completed at the Olympia, and as such he’s consumed his fair share of food in order to fuel such a massive frame.

John Jewett’s 3 Swaps for Avoiding a Distended Stomach

Swap Egg Whites for Chicken Breast

Jewett points out that egg whites have a high sulfur content. “Try lean meats like chicken breast or turkey for better digestion,” he suggests.

Swap Potatoes for Rice

“High in resistant starch, can ferment in the gut,” says the colossal coach. “Swap for rice-based foods or fruit for a lighter digesting carb source.”

Swap Broccoli for Spinach or Zucchini

Bodybuilder’s favorite, broccoli, is also in the bin. “Contains raffinose,” he says. “A fiber that ferments and causes bloating. Opt for spinach and zucchini for similar nutrients without the gut distress.”

Of course, we tend to tolerate foods differently as individuals. So be sure to gauge your own susceptibility to bloating while digesting your favorite foods. “How about sweet potatoes?” asked one appreciative IG follower. “If they digest well and don’t distend your belly, go for it,” responded Jewett. Avoiding bloating and gas is the kind of advice that our stomachs, and our loved ones, will thank you for, Mr Jewett!

To follow John Jewett on Instagram, click here.