Andrea Shaw won her third straight Ms. Olympia title at the 2022 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas. Check out the top 10:

  • Andrea Shaw – $50,000
  • Angela Yeo – $20,000
  • Helle Trevino – $12,000
  • Margie Martin – $7,000
  • Branka Njegovec – $6,000
  • Michaela Aycock
  • Theresa Ivancik
  • Alcione Santos
  • BarretoChelsea Dion
  • Michelle Jin
