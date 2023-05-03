Standing on the Olympia stage represents the best of the best in bodybuilding. If you can say that you’re an Olympia competitor, you’ve achieved success, but athletes always strive to be better. Some athletes have the potential and ability to become the elite of the elite, the top ten.

Four such bodybuilders are James Hollingshead, Steve Kuclo, Antoine Vaillant, and Iain Valliere. They are obviously far from failures, but they have the potential to do better and achieve more. The hosts of Prime Time Muscle break down the chances these four men have of making the top 10 at the 2023 Olympia.

Valliere had actually placed seventh twice on bodybuilding’s biggest stage, but he was 11th in 2022.

“Iain Valliere is a great bodybuilder. He’s won plenty of pro shows. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest Canadian bodybuilders of all times,” said Terrick El Guindy. However, the IFBB Pro League judge also critiqued Valliere’s physique based on his 2022 Olympia performance.

“Was this performance his best performance? No. It wasn’t a good performance. He’ll be the first to tell you. The biggest issue here is his back, the back double biceps and the back lat spread.”

As for Hollingshead, he had placed 13th at the Olympia in 2021, but he failed to crack the top 15 in 2022. Cormier shared his opinions on why Hollingshead didn’t fare well, but he remained optimistic for his future.

“I honestly think he can improve from here also,” he told Tim Wilkins. “Bringing up the abs, the upper back, those rhomboid areas. Bring up the lower back, and the lat insertions could be a little thicker there.”

The trio also broke down Vaillant's and Kuclo's strengths and needs in this episode.