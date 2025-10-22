Ryan Terry toiled away in the Men’s Physique division for more than ten years before being named the Olympia champion in 2023. Now, with three back-to-back O’s under his belt, the British bodybuilder has shared some wisdom for those warriors that are hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“Front and back—the only two poses judged in men’s physique,” wrote Terry in an informative Instagram post crafted for his 2.6 million followers. Indeed, IFBB rules dictate that only the front and back poses are formerly judged. Side views in the Men’s Physique division are not scored in the same way as other groupings such as Open or Classic.

Ryan Terry explains that because of this fact, getting hung up on anything other than the front and rear view would be a mistake. “Perfect them first then introduce transitions and other complimentary poses that suit your physique after,” he advised. For example, during the champ’s 2025 victory, Terry had full control of his posing, timing movements with the music to present great flow while flexing, but every movement had a purpose. “Simple and precise is more effective sometimes than over complicated routines,” noted the man from Nottinghamshire, England.

Ryan Terry’s Men’s Physique Advice: Don’t Overcomplicate Things Onstage

Ryan Terry famously took nine attempts to nail his first Men’s Physique victory at the Olympia in 2023, and has previously stated that feedback from the judges, including bringing up his back, became a priority over getting lost in flashy content.

“The only thing you run the risk of when overcomplicating routines is showing flaws in your physique and at Olympia level, that’s exactly what the judges are trying to find,” advised the brilliant bodybuilder, who also noted that everyone on the Olympia stage has a world-class physique, so over complicating the routines can only lead to exposing weaknesses. Still, for those hoping to take Terry’s trophy, the titlist has already confirmed his desire to return in 2026, so they’ll have their work cut out.

