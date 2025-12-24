Samson Dauda may have missed out on a back-to-back Mr Olympia trophy in 2025, but “The Nigerian Lion” is certainly putting his back into some seriously intense workouts as he heads towards 2026. This was illustrated by a recent Instagram post, when the swole superstar was seen steaming after a grueling session for superior gains.

While the big man is not expected to enter the 2026 Arnold Classic, he is instead focusing on avenging his surprising drop to fourth place at the “O,” by working towards a second Mr Olympia win on his next outing. To do that, Dauda has previously explained that he wants to add as much mass as possible, and he’s certainly doing that in explosive fashion.

“We’re on fire today,” commented Dauda, as video footage shared with his 1.6 million Instagram followers showed the effects of his hot and heavy back day. “I am smoking like a chimney,” he joked.

Samson Dauda’s “On Fire” Back Workout

For those wondering which exercises brought the heat, Dauda repped the following back day exercises:

Front Facing Lat Pulldown Machine

Seated Cable Mid Row with Narrow Grip

Standing Lat Cable Pushdowns

Plate Loaded Bent Over Row Machine

Seated Row Machine

As the footage showed, Samson Duada is a hot prospect as he prepares for the 2026 Mr Olympia contest in Las Vegas this coming October. The former rugby player has confirmed that he will continue to train under the tutelage of his wife Marlena but is also open to working with other coaches to present the best possible package on stage.

“I ain’t doing this alone,” explained Dauda on The Beautiful Struggle Podcast. “She dragged me into this sport, got me here, (laughs) she’s responsible for whatever happens for me from now on,” confirmed the bodybuilder of their concrete partnership. Well, it’s great to see that the big man’s romantic life is just as smouldering as those gym sessions!

To follow Samson Dauda’s journey on Instagram, click here.