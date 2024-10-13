The Las Vegas Convention center posted the Saturday morning events of the 2024 Joe Weider Olympia Fitness and Performance weekend. On the schedule today was the highly anticipated Classic Physique Olympia, Men’s Physique Olympia, Bikini Olympia, and both rounds of the 2024 Wheelchair Olympia. Here is a brief look back at what all happened on the World Fitness Expo stage.

Chris Bumstead Begins His Quest for Six

The day started with Classic Physique. Five time defending Olympia champion Chris Bumstead stood alongside over 50 of the IFBB Pro League’s best, including Urs Kalecinski and Mike Sommerfeld, who stood beside him in the final comparison. This clearly means it is down to those three more the championship. We will see how that concludes later tonight at Resorts World.

Men’s Physique Comes Down to Ryan Terry and Ali Bilal

A lot of Men’s Physique fans not Ryan Terry was going to be in the mix to repeat as champion, but they also thought 2022 winner Erin Banks would be there with him. If the callouts are any indication, then the man pushing Terry for the title appears to be Ali Bilal, which was a pleasant surprise to many of the fans from Brazil. Nothing is said in stone yet, however. The top 10 will be on center stage during the finals later tonight.

Uncertainty in Bikini

The bikini division contest appears to be a four-woman race. Three-time champion Ashley Kaltwasser is in the mix for her fourth Olympia and 50 th career win overall. Standing in her way is 3-time Bikini International winner Lauralie Chapados, Aimee Leann Delgado, and Jasmine Gonzalez. They were switched frequently during prejudging, meaning even the judges are not sure at this point.

The final night of the 2024 Olympia Weekend starts at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Saturday evening show will feature the finals of Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Bikini, and the 60th edition of the Mr Olympia. If you are not in Las Vegas, go to www.olympiaproductions.com to order the pay-per-view Livestream so you are among the first to know what happens on bodybuilding’s biggest weekend.