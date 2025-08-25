Dennis James was joined by Milos Sarcev, Jose Raymond, and Joe Palacios for episode 246 of The Menace Podcast, and in a week where Urls Kalecinski announced his move from Classic to Open competition, the gang debated whether or not bodybuilders should be able to compete in multiple categories, particularly Keone Pearson, who has dominated the 212 field since 2023.

The potentially controversial chat regarding Olympia rules got started when Milos Sarcev said that Keone Pearson, who is the back-to-back 212 Olympia champ, should be allowed to compete in the Open division too.

“Mr Olympia is the best bodybuilder in the world,” said Sarcev of winning in the Open division, explaining that he couldn’t understand why if a competitor such as Pearson competes in the 212 finals on one day, why he can’t enter the Open division the next day during Olympia weekend. “I’m opening a can of worms again,” admitted Sarcev. “We’re gonna leave that can closed and sealed,” joked host Dennis James, noting that they didn’t have the power to make those kinds of decisions. “I feel you,” said The Menace, however. “I think the same.”

How Would Keone Pearson Fair in the Open Division?

Under the current rules, it is possible to qualify for the Olympia in multiple categories, but when the event comes around, you must choose which division you would like to enter. This scenario has often given bodybuilders a difficult choice about what weight they should make, or how they would fair if they were to follow their hearts to a different division. Chris Bumstead famously wrestled with sticking in the Classic division when there is more money to be made in the Open category. Derek Lunsford also took his time moving from 212 to Open but won the event outright in 2023.

“If you qualify for both, you should be able to compete in both,” said The Menace. “But it’s not up to us.” James concluded by agreeing with Milos Sarcev that Keone Pearson didn’t have any competition in the 212 division in his view. “Where do you think he would place, in the Open?” asked Jose Raymond. “I would say I think he places as high as fourth, right now,” responded Joe Palacious, the up-and-coming bodybuilder who took third place in the 2025 Tampa Pro and second place in the Texas Pro.

Milos Sarcev went further, suggesting that Pearson had a shot at winning should be find himself in the Open division, while acknowledging that this year’s final, with defending champion Samson Dauda, plus Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, and Nick Walker will be “off the charts.”

Keone Pearson has expressed multiple times that he see’s the Open division as his future, but for now the big man remains focussed on 212 as he attempts to threepeat his title at this year’s Olympia. To watch the full episode where the boys also went into detail on rising star Joe Palacious’ training, contest prep, and other breaking bodybuilding news, see below: