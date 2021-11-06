Social media was flooded with posts and tributes on Nov. 6, all dedicated to Shawn Rhoden, who passed away suddenly at the age of 46.

The 2018 Mr. Olympia hadn’t competed since he won that title, but he was still very involved with the sport at different levels. Out of the 16 Mr. Olympia winners going back to 1965, Rhoden is the fourth to pass away. He is survived by one daughter, Cora Capri. Rhoden reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday. As the tributes below show, his impact on the sport was far beyond the stage.

Everyone at Muscle & Fitness/Flex extends their condolences to those close to Shawn Rhoden and his loved ones as well as his fans around the world.