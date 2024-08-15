Nick Walker has been on a mission to build himself back after missing the 2023 Olympia event due to a hamstring tear and if his recent training updates are anything to go by, he could crush the competition in Las Vegas. One of the tools he is using is the T-Bar Row. Here’s why.

On August 12, Walker shared an Instagram video demonstrating the T-Bar Row. “Under 9 weeks out and weight is still progressing up,” commented the New York Pro winner. “Keeping form as perfect as I can.” Of course, there’s good reason that “The Mutant” is more cautious than ever about form, and he recently shared his ethos concerning avoiding another competition threatening injury. The T-Bar Row, or more specifically the Chest Supported T-Bar Row, is a favorite among bodybuilders because it allows for a heavy weight rep scheme without compromising on safety.

Tips for the Chest Supported T-Bar Row

Utilizing this plate loaded machine targets different muscle groups depending on the grip. A close grip taxes the lower lats (Latissimus Dorsi) while a wider grip hits the upper lats. The chest supported machine will have different footplate positions, and the more advanced models even have adjustable footplates. For lower lat work, place the footplate in a higher position.

By executing this exercise, you will also enhance your grip strength making other lifts and pulls easier, such as barbell work, and you will increase size and mass in your upper body making this move brilliant for bodybuilders. The rows will also work several other muscles in the back such as the rhomboids and traps, and secondary muscles such as your biceps and core. For upper lat work, place the footplate in a lower position.

With Walker leaving it all in the gym and predicting a win at the at the 2024 Olympia, it seems that both his confidence, and his technique, is on point.

