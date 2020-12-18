Here are the callouts from the Olympia 212 pre-judging.

First Callout: 

  • Ahmad Ashkanani
  • Shaun Clarida
  • Angel Calderon
  • Derek Lunsford
  • George Peterson
  • Kamal Elgargni

Final Callout: 

  • Kamal Elgargni
  • Derek Lunsford
  • Shaun Clarida
  • George Peterson

