Here are the callouts from the 2020 FIgure Olympia pre-judging.

First Callout:

  • Nicole Zenobia Graham
  • An Da Jong
  • Jessica Reyes Padilla
  • Natalia Soltero
  • LaTorya Watts
  • Nadia Wyatt
  • Cydney Gillion

Final Callout (Top 4):

  • Nicole Zenobia Graham
  • Natalia Soltero
  • Nadia Wyatt
  • Cydney Gillion

