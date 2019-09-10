Olympia Weekend Kicks Off with Thursday Press Conference

The wait is nearly over. Olympia Weekend officially gets underway in Las Vegas on Thursday at noon with the Olympia Press Conference at the Orleans Arena (free to the public). Anticipation is already growing with rumors swirling about a few surprises.

Will fans finally get to lay their eyes on Hadi Choopan, the Iranian sensation who recently landed in the United States for the first time? Are the rumors true that this year’s press conference panel will also include a few of the world’s top female bikini & fitness stars? With a new production team in place, there are expectations of a different look and feel to the weekend’s annual kickoff event. Once again, the Press Conference begins on Thursday at Noon inside the Orleans Arena—admission is free!

In other Olympia news, this year’s Amateur Olympia in Las Vegas is expected to welcome more competitors than ever before. The 2 day event takes place inside the Orleans Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday with IFBB Pro Cards on the line.

Expo Opens Friday Morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center: The 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Expo opens its door on Friday with expectations of a major surge in star power. Confirmed appearances include Mark Wahlberg, Mario Lopez, Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz, along with many of the greatest bodybuilding legends off all-time. The expo is also an opportunity for fans to meet some of the industry’s top fitness influencers, including Michelle Lewin, Cass Martin, Dana Linn Bailey, Mike Rashid and a host of online power players, including appearances by Jay Cutler, the Honorary Olympia Weekend Ambassador.

Expo Passes and Arena Finals tickets can be purchased in advance at MrOlympia.com.