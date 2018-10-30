Top 10 Greatest Mr. Olympia Moments

1. The Oak Comes Back, 1980

Schwarzenegger had hung up the posing trunks nearly five years earlier when he began training to come out of retirement for the 1980 Mr. Olympia, held in Australia. But no one knew he was making a comeback, not even when he boarded the plane with other competitors. (They thought he was attending the show as part of the media.) They quickly figured it out when he was given a competitor’s number to pin on his dusted-off trunks. Though his victory was mired in some controversy. It did extend the legacy of the greatest Mr. O in history.