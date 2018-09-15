Interview: 2018 Olympia Figure Champion Cydney Gillon

- Dexter Jackson Talks About Going Into His 19th Olympia “The Blade” still has the hunger for another Sandow.
- Nathan DeAsha Looks to Make an Impact at His Third Mr. Olympia He’s eyeing one of the top spots as his career begins to take off.
- Phil Heath and Shawn Rhoden Have Heated Exchange Emotions are heightened as the competition looms.
Cydney Gillon came, saw and conquered all her competition when she successfully defended the crown she won last year. She talks to our David Baye about the big win.