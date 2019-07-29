Shawn Ray's Top 6 Men's Open Bodybuilding Olympia Contenders

With only seven weeks to go until showtime, the odds on favorites at this year's Mr. Olympia are nothing but speculation. But one thing is for certain: The 2019 Mr. Olympia will go down as one of the most controversial in the contest's history. The ultimate prize is completely up for grabs, but that doesn't mean I don't have my own thoughts on how it will all play out.

Here are my predictions on the top six contenders at this year's Mr. Olympia.