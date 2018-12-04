Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine

Training

4 Moves for Huge Arms and Killer Grip Strength

Want more impressive guns and crushing grip strength? Of course you do. And this forearm routine will help you achieve both.

When it comes to getting rid of all the non-essentials from your program, forearm training is probably the first muscle group to get kicked to the curb. But don't make any rash decisions until you hear us out. 

Consider these two perks of having beastly forearms: better gripping strength—which means you won’t drop a big deadlift max—and badass-looking pythons, whether you’re wearing a tank, a tee, or even a sport coat. Hell, a strong grip could save your life if you ever find yourself hanging from a cliff or a steel girder. (We know it’s a stretch, but it’s better to have it than not to, right?) And as for the bigger arms, does that really warrant an in-depth explanation? The point is: it’s time to add forearms back into your program with the following routine. 

The good news for you: Forearm training is pretty straightforward. The workout below consists of only four moves—a curl, two extension variations, and a dead hang (which will be a lot harder if you neglected to cut down this summer). Do this workout after any of your normal training sessions or, because it’s less taxing, on your “recovery” day. An extra pump never hurt anyone. 

Directions: Rest as little as possible between all sets.

  • EZ -bar reverse curl - 4 sets, 8-10 reps 
  • Seated dumbbell reverse wrist curl - 3 sets, 10-15 reps (superset with seated barbell wrist curl, same reps and sets)
  • Dead hang on pullup bar - 3 sets, max time to failure 
1. Seated Dumbbell Reverse Wrist Curl

By placing your forearms on top of your thighs and parallel with the floor, you allow for full wrist extension at the bottom of each rep. From a standing position, with your arms hanging down toward the floor, the range of motion is slightly less.

2. Seated Barbell Curl

Sit on a bench and hold a preloaded barbell in both hands, so that your forearms are resting on your thighs with wrists hanging off. Extend your wrists and let the bar roll into your fingertips. Then flex them and pull the bar toward you.That’s one rep. 

3. Dead Hang on Pullup Bar

Keep a slight bend in your knees throughout, and don’t arch your back at any point during the movement. Keep your core tight and your chest facing forward the entire set. 

4. EZ-bar Reverse Curl

When gripped right around shoulder width, the EZ-bar places the hands in a position where the palms face slightly inward. This is generally more comfortable on the wrists as compared with using a straight bar, where the palms face straight down. 

