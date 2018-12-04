4 Moves for Huge Arms and Killer Grip Strength

When it comes to getting rid of all the non-essentials from your program, forearm training is probably the first muscle group to get kicked to the curb. But don't make any rash decisions until you hear us out.

Consider these two perks of having beastly forearms: better gripping strength—which means you won’t drop a big deadlift max—and badass-looking pythons, whether you’re wearing a tank, a tee, or even a sport coat. Hell, a strong grip could save your life if you ever find yourself hanging from a cliff or a steel girder. (We know it’s a stretch, but it’s better to have it than not to, right?) And as for the bigger arms, does that really warrant an in-depth explanation? The point is: it’s time to add forearms back into your program with the following routine.

The good news for you: Forearm training is pretty straightforward. The workout below consists of only four moves—a curl, two extension variations, and a dead hang (which will be a lot harder if you neglected to cut down this summer). Do this workout after any of your normal training sessions or, because it’s less taxing, on your “recovery” day. An extra pump never hurt anyone.

Directions: Rest as little as possible between all sets.