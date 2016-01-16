Steve Boyle
Workout Tips
The 6 Worst Exercises for Heavy Lifting
When it comes to these moves, lighter is usually better.
At some point, if you want to build a no-nonsense physique you are going to have to lift some heavy pig iron. This can be done safely, but only with certain exercises. It all comes down to movement selection—performing the wrong moves can be unsafe and a good way to get acquainted with a local orthopedic surgeon.
Let’s take a look at six movements that are unsafe to perform with maximal weights.
1 of 7
James Michelefelder / M+F Magazine
2 of 7
EDGAR ARTIGA / M+F Magazine
3 of 7
AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty
4 of 7
James Michelefelder / M+F Magazine
5 of 7
Erik Isakson / Getty
6 of 7
James Farrell / M+F Magazine
7 of 7
South_agency / Getty