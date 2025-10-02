Andre Deiu’ is headed to his third Olympia in the Men’s Physique division after his victory at the IFBB Legion Sports Fest Pro back in May. And in a recent Instagram post, the shredded star shared his three-move method for obliterating his abs.

“Abs every other day,” wrote Deiu’ of his strategy to take Ryan Terry’s Olympia Men’s Physique title in Las Vegas in October. “3 exercises, 3 sets x failure,” he explained of the plan, sharing a demonstration with his almost 6 million IG followers of the process. Here’s how you can try it for yourself:

Andre- Deiu’s 3 move ab obliterator workout

Hanging Leg Raise — 3 sets to failure

— 3 sets to failure Bench V-Sit Crunch — 3 sets to failure

— 3 sets to failure Kneeling Rope Crunch — 3 sets to failure

Workout Breakdown

While Andrei Deiu’ is a seasoned bodybuilder who is able to recover quickly, beginners may wish to attempt this workout once or twice per week before progressing to every other day. Still, whatever amount of time you put between each session, the key is to attack your abs so that they build back bigger. That means aiming for failure with each set. Sure, abs are revealed by what you eat, but their size and fullness are a direct result of repping it out, so give it your all.

Deiu’ gets going with hanging leg raises for his first exercise, working his abs, side obliques, and hip flexors to really sculpt his core.The hanging aspect of the move adds a level of difficulty, so if you are just starting out, you could make a modification and raise your legs from a seated position. Either way, try to hold your legs up for time under tension, and squeeze the abs as you maintain the hold.

Next up, Deiu’ executes bench assisted V-sit crunches, using the bench for support as he angles his torso at around 45 degrees in order to create a bend at the elbows for the starting position. Keeping his core tight, the Men’s Physique competitor contracts his abdominals and exhales as he lifts his legs toward the body, before inhaling on the decline and keeping the squeeze intact.

Finally, Deiu’ performs kneeling cable crunches to supercharge his six-pack. This is the only exercise here that requires selecting your own additional weight, so be sure not to go too light, but don’t go too heavy either, or form with suffer. Tip: the weight you settle on should have you reaching failure somewhere in the 8-12 rep region. Just make sure that you are able to keep your core tight and still and focus on using your abs to control the body’s mechanism of lowering the rope, rather than relying solely on your arms, otherwise you would stray into a lat pulldown.

Deiu’ didn’t specify whether he completes this workout in the order written, or whether he performs a circuit of three rounds, alternating between each exercise, so choose the scheme that works best for you, or switch it up. Either way, this workout is bound to build some incredible abs.

