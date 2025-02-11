Even before the date of the Olympia 2025 competition was confirmed last week, the reigning two-time Men’s Physique champion was in the gym kicking off his campaign, as Ryan Terry looks to three-peat in Las Vegas. Not only has the British bodybuilder taken to Instagram to share his epic leg day session, but he’s also revealed the heartwarming inspiration that’s lit a fire in Terry this year.

“Working hard every day to be better,” Ryan Terry told his 2.6 million Instagram followers on Feb 1, 2025. “Although I’m happy with 2 x MP @mrolympiallc titles, there’s no backing off or taking it lightly. This year means so much more, as my 4-year-old son Alfie asked if he could come and watch daddy on stage this year. Fire lit!”

Ryan Terry’s Road to Olympia 2025 Leg Day Workout

Leg Extension: 6 Sets, 12 Reps

Power Squat: 5 Sets, 10 Reps

Lying Hamstring Curl superset with

Standing Calf Raise: 4 Sets, 10-12 Reps (each exercise)

Seated Hamstring Curl: 5 Sets, 15 Reps

Leg Press: 4 Sets, 10 Reps

Workout Breakdown

Never one to hide behind the board shorts, Ryan Terry has always been a proponent of heavy leg training and this workout, undertaken at Ultimate Fitness in Birmingham, England, illustrated his mentality for building muscle as he keeps the body guessing with different set and rep schemes but consistently tries to hit hypertrophy.

Terry warms up with two lighter sets of leg extensions in order to limber up before adding four working sets for good measure, really crushing those quads. Next up is the power squat machine, where the RT-FIT gym owner opts for pyramid sets. “Each set worked our way up in weight but aiming for 10 reps each time,” he explained. “5 Sets in total.” The power squat helps build mass in the quads and is also a great way to make hamstring and glute gains.

Terry turned to a superset next, paring the lying hamstring curl with standing calf raises. As you can see, the experienced bodybuilder is making sure to attack all of the major muscle groups here. The hamstrings take yet another hammering on the seated hamstring curl. “Great exercise,” he enthuses, giving the machine his full attention, before finishing with the leg press. “Increasing the weight each set, aiming for ten reps, maxing out on (the) fourth set.”

“Legs are blown to bits today,” shared Terry after his epic leg day. If you are looking to build strength and mass in your legs, this is the workout for you.

