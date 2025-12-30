Chinedu Andrew Obiekea has certainly lived up to the moniker of “Andrew Jacked” this year. After making the top 3 in both the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia, the Nigerian-French athlete has steamrolled his way toward the very pinnacle of bodybuilding, and if his recent back and legs workout is anything to go by, 2026 could prove to be his best year yet.

Andrew Jacked shared his sweat filled session for his almost one million followers on Instagram, revealing that while the 6’2″ giant loves to get down with some heavy duty free weights, he also likes to take a guided approach, utilizing machines to hone his physique. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Andrew Jacked’s Brutal Back & Leg Workout

Walking Lunges

Smith Machine Front Squat

Standing Plate Loaded Lever Row Machine

Seated Leg Extension Machine

Seated Leg Curl Machine

Seated Adductor Machine

Seated Abductor Machine

Hip Thrust Machine

Workout Breakdown

Andrew Jacked is famously flexible for a big man and loves to warm up with walking lunges. They may look easy, but these are seriously exhausting for the quads, glutes, and hamstrings. With the blood now flowing, the big man set himself up on the smith machine and repped out some solid front squats. This move is ideal for building the quads, hip flexors, and back, while placing less stress on the spine compared to a traditional back squat.

Next up, Andrew Jacked used a plate loaded lever row machine with a V-Bar attachment to control the lift and descent of his T-bar style rows while standing. This exercise puts you in a similar position as an RDL, but with additional stability provided by the guided path of the machine. The bodybuilder obliterated his glutes, hips, upper back, and lats.

Note: If you don’t have this machine at your local gym, you can achieve a similar movement at the cable station.

For the fourth exercise, the powerhouse completed leg extensions by extending his legs fully and then pausing at the top of the load for time under tension, crushing his quads once again. He adopts the same pause when prone on the seated leg curl machine too, a move that builds bigger hamstrings and thighs. In fact, searching for that extra stretch and activating the muscles as fully as possible, using time under tension, is a common characteristic of Jacked’s detailed approach to training.

The man mountain remained seated for adductors, an exercise that likely brought flashbacks of those walking lunges, since it hammers the inner thigh. The contender’s flexibility was firmly on display here as he opened his legs wide and then squeezed the weight towards his knees, showing superior hip flexor mobility. AJ then moves in an opposing manner with the hip abductor machine, pushing the weight away using his hips, glutes, and the outer thighs.

For the finisher, the competitive bodybuilder proved that real men do hip thrusts, using the plate loaded machine to pump up those glutes and build his lower back. “Steaming up brick by brick,” commented Jacked after posting this free-weight-free workout. “Yesszziirrr!!!”

