IFBB Pro bodybuilder and coach, Antwan Rarcus is all about sharing efficient muscle building workouts that get you in and out of the gym for time saving gains. To that end, the United States Air Force veteran took to Instagram to share his biceps blasting session. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“Blast your biceps in half an hour with this workout,” encouraged Rarcus in an IG video for his more than 200K followers.

Antwan Rarcus’s Biceps Blasting Workout

Perform 4 sets of each exercise for 3 to 12 reps.

Antwan Rarcus’s Bicep Workout Breakdown

With a rep range of 3 to 12 reps, the main aim is to reach failure, or close to failure, in the last couple of reps. So, make the time to load up a weight that’s right for you and in this case you will likely be able to perform the higher rep counts, like ten to twelve, in the early sets, and then less reps in the final couple of sets.

Rarcus began with an EZ bar drag curl where you’ll move the barbell towards your body with the elbows moving backwards. He then completed the first exercise by turning the drag curl into a full bicep curl. Both of these movements isolate the biceps, so they are “perfect for lighting up the long head and adding that peak,” explained the bodybuilder and coach.

Second, Rarcus picked up a pair of dumbbells for hammer curls. This curl variation ends with the dumbbell in a vertical position rather than to the side. In addition to targeting the long head of the bicep, hammer curls also work the brachialis in the upper arm, and the brachioradialis which is in the forearm. This move “builds raw thickness and forearm density,” enthused Rarcus.

For his finisher, Rarcus focused on concentration curls. “Slow, controlled, squeeze ‘till it burns,” encouraged the coach. To try it for yourself, take a seat and support the working elbow with your thigh. This setup will provide you with stabilization and will also isolate the bicep, making sure that it is taxed the most. You’ll be working the long and short head of the bicep here, along with the forearms, so this makes for a great way to round out a serious arm workout that can be completed within half an hour.

“30 minutes. 3 movements. Biceps cooked,” concluded Rarcus.

