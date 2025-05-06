Burak King is heading to the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro with a detailed prep that includes input from the iconic Kai Greene. Here, the Turkish men’s physique competitor shares a shoulder workout that specifically focuses on his deltoids.

Burak King made a life-changing decision three years ago when he approached his hero, Kai Greene, for some training advice during a workout in Boca Raton, FL. The two would go on to become firm gym partners, but King would need to suck it up in order to hang with one of the greatest to ever compete on a bodybuilding stage. Fortunately, the young upstart had a winner’s mindset.

King tells M&F that he competed in 15 bodybuilding competitions before qualifying for his first Olympia in 2022. Now, he’s not only competing on some of the biggest stages around, but he’s also a respected coach, with WWE superstar Roman Reigns among his clients.

“My body has changed dramatically,” says King of his training with Greene. “I’ve learned so much. like the whole training style.” The bodybuilder explains that he’s learned to be more detailed in his approach: Instead of simply training a muscle, he now hits it from every angle. This is evident in the below shoulder workout, designed to tax the deltoids from multiple directions.

Burak King’s Detailed Deltoid Workout

Bent-over Barbell Rows (Rear Delt Focused): 4 sets, 20 reps

4 sets, 20 reps Bent-over Shoulder Raise: 3 sets, 20 reps

3 sets, 20 reps Standing Dumbbell Side Lateral Raise: 4 sets, 20 reps

4 sets, 20 reps Standing Dumbbell Front Raise: 3 sets, 20 reps

3 sets, 20 reps Upright Barbell Rows: 3 sets, 20 reps

3 sets, 20 reps Arnold Press: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Seated Dumbbell Press: 3 sets, 20/15/12 reps

3 sets, 20/15/12 reps Seated Barbell Smith Machine Press: 4 sets, 20 reps

Burak King’s Workout Breakdown

“We usually start with rear delts and work our way around the shoulder,” explains King. For the uninitiated, the deltoids are the muscle group that provide the shoulder with that “boulder” appearance. Beginning with the bent over barbell rows, he crushes the posterior deltoids (the rear delts). “Elbows high, pull the barbell to your neck,” coaches King. “With the bent-over barbell row we are squeezing the rear delts, traps and the entire upper back for all-round density.”

The rear delts are also worked by the bent over shoulder raises before he turns to the side delts with standing dumbbell side lateral raises. The anterior deltoids (front delts) are up next, courtesy of the standing dumbbell front raise, while the upright barbell rows hammer both the front and sides of his shoulders.

Channeling the legendary Kai Greene, King gives it his all in every workout, and blasts his anterior (front), lateral (side) and posterior (rear) delts with the famed Arnold Press. Concentrating on his front deltoid, the seated dumbbell press is up next and to finish, the seated smith machine press targets the sides of his shoulders one more time. Of course, the added beauty of a detailed shoulder work out like this is that secondary muscle groups will be worked too, such as the biceps, triceps, upper chest, rhomboids, lats, and trapezius.

“I like the weight to go up with each set, for each exercise,” shares King. “Everything is high reps and high volume with short rest periods. We execute each set back-to-back sometimes as one giant set. The focus here is to get a lot of blood in the muscle while focusing on time under tension and deep contractions.”

While most are content with simply getting a working out in, Burak King is sculpting masterpieces under the watchful eye of a legend. With this high-volume, high-intensity onslaught, your delts will deliver. And, if you’re not pushing yourself with a detailed approach like this, you are not training like a true King. Try it for yourself!

To follow Burak King on Instagram, click here.